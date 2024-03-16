MoE invites applications for the post of Director in IIT Hyderabad & IIT Kharagpur

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in an official notification invited applications for the post of Director of Indian lnstitute of Technology [llT) Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology (llT) Kharagpur. The appointment will be made on a contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, as per usual terms and conditions.(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

Eligibility Criteria as mentioned in the notification:

I) He/She is expected to have a minimum of 5 years of administrative experience and leadership qualities to head an institute of national importance

II) The candidate/person should be a Ph.D with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering. In exceptional cases, candidates with Science, Mathematics or Management degrees may be considered

III) He/She should have an outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed Engineering or Technology Institute or University and should have guided Ph.D. students

IV) The applicant should preferably be less than 60 years of age on the last date of receipt of the applications

Salary Details:

The post carries a fixed pay of ₹2,25,000/- (Revised) per month, with allowances as per the rules, mentioned the notification.

Selection Procedure:

MoE stated that the appointment for the post of Director of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Kharagpur will be made after obtaining the approval of the competent authority based on the recommendations made by the Search-cum-Selection Committee which will consider applications received, as well as nominations received from eminent persons.

The appointment will be made on a contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, as per usual terms and conditions, informed the MoE.

The applications must reach the office of the Department of Higher Education, New Delhi on or before May 31, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website of the Ministry of Education.

