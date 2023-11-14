Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DGHS at hlldghs.cbtexam.in. MoHFW Recruitment 2023: Apply for 487 Group B and C posts at hlldghs.cbtexam.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on November 10 and will end on November 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 487 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 10, 2023

Closing date of application: November 30, 2023

Last date for making online fee payment: December 1, 2023

Tentative date of downloading admit card: 1st week of December 2023

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: 2nd week of December, 2023

Tentative date of declaration of Rank List: 3rd week of December 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of computer based test. Collection of required original eligibility certificates/ documents from the successful candidates and their verification will be carried out after CBE.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and PwBD eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.