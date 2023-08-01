NIACL AO recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 450 posts, apply at newindia.co.in

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) commenced the application process for 450 posts on August 1. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is August 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at newindia.co.in. NIACL AO recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 450 posts

The online exams for Phase I (Objective) and Phase II (Objective + Descriptive) are tentatively scheduled for September 9 and October 8, 2023, respectively.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment aims to 450 vacancies of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in the Scale I cadre.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 selection process: The final selection will be based on the combined scores of the main exam (objective test) and interview.

NIACL AO recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NIACL AO recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The application fee is 850 for all applicants except SC/ ST/PwBD candidates. For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwBD, the application fee is 100.

NIACL AO recruitment 2023 educational qualification: A candidate must have at least a graduate or postgraduate degree in any field from a recognized university, or any other equivalent degree recognized as such by the Central Government, with at least 60% in either of the degree examinations for general candidates and at least 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

NIACL AO recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at www.newindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment section

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.