NIELIT Scientist Recruitment 2021: Apply for 33 posts on nielit.gov.in

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, NIELIT has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIELIT on nielit.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 33 posts in the organization.

The person selected may be posted anywhere in INDIA in the interest of the Organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Scientist C 28 Posts

Scientist D 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology). Candidates can check the complete educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here. The upper age limit of Scientist C is 35 years and Scientist D is 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of screening test, evaluation of the academic records followed by personal interaction/ interview. The screening test will consist of 150 numbers of multiple choice questions to be answered in 150 minutes. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained out of a maximum of 150 marks i.e., marks obtained in the evaluation process and in interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹800/- for general and all other categories and ₹400/- for SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates. Fee through any other mode like Demand Draft, Pay Order, Cheque or Challan will not be accepted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON