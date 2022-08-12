NIT Kurukshetra Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 99 Assistant Professor posts

National Institute of Technology, NIT Kurukshetra has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Professor posts through the official site of NIT Kurukshetra at nitkkr.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 5, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 99 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute or Research and Development Labs or relevant industry.

Application Fees

The applicants shall be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.1000/- for UR/OBC/EWS category and Rs.500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category only through online mode. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

Any difficulties relating to submission of online application may be sent to recruitment@nitkkr.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Kurukshetra.