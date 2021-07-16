OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts on opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment is to the posts of Associate Professor in different state public universities of Odisha. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have Master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks. A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines. A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of an Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry. Candidates should be minimum 21 years of age to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates for each subject will be as per UGC guidelines. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The list recommended by the Commission shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation by the Commission.

Application Fees

The application fees of candidates should be ₹400/- only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from payment of this fee.

Detailed Notification Here