Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts on opsc.gov.in
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts on opsc.gov.in
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts on opsc.gov.in
employment news

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 320 posts on opsc.gov.in

OPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of opsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 23, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment is to the posts of Associate Professor in different state public universities of Odisha. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have Master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks. A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines. A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of an Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry. Candidates should be minimum 21 years of age to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates for each subject will be as per UGC guidelines. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The list recommended by the Commission shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation by the Commission.

Application Fees

The application fees of candidates should be 400/- only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from payment of this fee.

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc.gov.in opsc + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.