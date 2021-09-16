OPSC recruitment 2021: Application process for 36 geologist posts begins

OPSC recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications for recruitment of geologist in Odisha Ground Water Geologist Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned post online on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from September 15 to October 22, 2021. The last date for submission of registered online application is October 29, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 36 posts of geologist in group-A (JB) of Odisha Ground Water Geologist Service under Department of Water Resource in the state.

Age limit:

Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. The candidate must not have born earlier than January 2, 1989 and not later than January 1, 2000.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate must hold at least a second class master's degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Science from any recognized University in India.

Examination fee:

Candidate needs to pay Rs. 500 as examination fee. Candidates belonging to SC and ST of Odisha and persons with disabilities (whose permanent disability is 40% and more) are exempted from payment of this fee.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the written examination and viva voce test.

Direct link to apply for geologist

How to apply for geologist:

Visit he official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "APPLY ONLINE".

Click on 'New User' link where, "Geologists in Group-A-Junior Branch (GEO)" is written.

Click on "Proceed to Registration".

Click on "Ok" option.

Fill the application form and proceed.

Submit the form and down load it.

Take its print out.