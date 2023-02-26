Home / Education / Employment News / OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for JR.MT, Stenographer and other posts

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for JR.MT, Stenographer and other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 26, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Apply for the post of Junior Management Trainee( Electrical), Stenographer GE-III Trainee, Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee, and Office Assistant GR III Trainee.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for JR.MT, Stenographer and other posts
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for JR.MT, Stenographer and other posts
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications for Junior Management Trainee( Electrical), Stenographer GE-III Trainee, Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee, and Office Assistant GR III Trainee. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPTCL at www.optcl.co.in.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Junior Management Trainee( Electrical): 70

Stenographer GE-III Trainee: 10

Office Assistant GR III Trainee: 53

Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee: 200

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 32 years for Junior Management Trainee( Electrical), Stenographer GE-III Trainee, and Office Assistant GR III Trainee. For the post of Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee candidates, ages should be between 18 to 32 years.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1062 for unreserved and SEBC Categories and 590 for SC,ST and PwBD categories for the post of OA GR - III TRAINEE, Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee (JMOT), and STENOGRAPHER GR - III TRAINEE.

For the post of JR.MT (ELECTRICAL) the application fee is 1180 for the Unreserved/SEBC category and 590 for SC/ST/PwBD category.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs recruitment
jobs recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out