OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 430 vacancies from December 20, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 12, 2023 03:21 PM IST

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 430 vacancies from December 20 at www.ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2023. The application process will commence on December 20. The deadline for the submission of the registration form is January 19 and the application process will end on January 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 430 vacancies from December 20

Candidates will be able to edit the application from December 20 to January 24. The tentative date of the preliminary examination is between February - April 2024.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 430 vacancies.

Details:

Junior Mining Officer: 196

Junior MVI: 48

Junior Engineer ( Mechanical) : 3

Junior Engineer (Civil): 24

Tracer: 10

Laboratory Assistnat: 15

Laboratary Attendent: 13

Junior Engineer: 121

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The examination will have two stages: Preliminary examination and Main written examination.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

