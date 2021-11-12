Home / Education / Employment News / Over 11,000 vice principal posts created across Rajasthan government schools
Over 11,000 vice principal posts created across Rajasthan government schools

The move will create post of vice principal in 11,353 government higher secondary Schools.(File)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
PTI |

More than 11,000 lecturers will have a chance to get promotion benefits as the Rajasthan government has decided to create vice principal post in senior secondary schools.

The move will create post of vice principal in 11,353 government higher secondary Schools.

Its implementation stands to abolish the cadre of 3,533 headmasters reserved to be employed across these schools.

The decision was taken in the review meeting of the Education department chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

According to a statement, Gehlot also approved decisions regarding upgrading of secondary education and issued directive for promotion of lecturers to the post of principal.

A decision approving recruitment of the B.Ed students who have passed the eligibility test (REET Exam-2021) was also taken.

Friday, November 12, 2021
