PGCIL Recruitment: Apply for Engineer Trainee posts through GATE 2023 scores

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will begin the application for Engineer Trainee through GATE 2023.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applictaion for Engineer Trainee through GATE 2023. The applictaion will commence on March 27. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.powergrid.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 18.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies of Engineer Trainees.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as an applictaion fee. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Notification here

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the website at www.powergrid.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

