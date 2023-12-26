PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2500 posts begins today at pspcl.in

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, PSPCL will begin the registration process for Assistant Lineman on December 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in. PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2500 posts begins today

This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till January 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or equivalent and have National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade can apply for the posts. The candidates who possess higher education i.e., Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they have minimum qualifications i.e., National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade. The age limit should be between 18 to 37 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test in two parts- Part I and Part II. All the multiple-choice questions will carry one mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking. The exam would be of 3 hours (180 minutes) duration.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹944 + bank charges for all candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category and the application fees of ₹590+ bank charges will have to be paid by SC and PwD candidates.

