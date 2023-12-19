close_game
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for System Assistant posts, apply from Jan 4

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for System Assistant posts, apply from Jan 4

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: 230 vacancies to be filled.

High Court of Rajasthan (HCRAJ), Jodhpur has notified vacancies for the System Assistant posts. The applictaion process will commence on January 4 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

230 vacancies to be filled in Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
230 vacancies to be filled in Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 230 vacancies.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 application fee: The general category, other backward class and most backward class category candidates have to pay 750 as an application fee. The application fee is 600 for other backward class ( Non- Creamy Layer Category), Most backward class ( Non-creamy layer category), economically weaker section of Rajasthan state. For SC/ST and Divyangjan of Rajasthan state, the application fee is 450.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
