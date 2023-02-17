RSMSSB Rajasthan primary school teacher recruitment exam admit card today

RSMSSB Primary School Teacher Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will issue admit cards of the Primary School Teacher (level 1, level 2) recruitment examination, 2023 today, February 17. Candidates can download Rajasthan school teacher exam admit cards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once released.

Admit cards will also be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts will be held on February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers will take place on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts – from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Teacher Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to download RSMSSB teacher recruitment exam admit card.

Enter login credentials and submit.

The admit card will be displayed. Download it and take printout for future reference.