RPSC Librarian admit card for grade 2 posts today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release admit cards for the grade 2 Librarian recruitment exam admit card today, February 13. RPSC Librarian admit card for grade 2 posts today(File Photo)

The commission has already released exam district information and admit cards will be released today on the SSO portal and at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

When released, candidates can download the admit card using the application number and date of birth.

The written examination will be conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., and the second shift will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The examination will be for 400 marks and there will be two papers, each carrying 200 marks. The duration of each paper will be two hours.

There will be negative marks in the exam. Every wrong answer will result in the deduction of ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to the question.

How to download RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam admit card when released

Go to the RPSC official website or the SSO portal. Open the admit card download link for 'LIBRARIAN GRADE-II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024’ Enter the required login details and submit. Check and download the exam district information.

RPSC Librarian recruitment: Important exam day instructions

Cntry inside the exam hall will be allowed up to 30 minutes before the exam's start time.

Candidates must reach the venue with sufficient time in hand so that security checks can take place without any difficulty.

All candidates must carry the main, original Aadhaar card (coloured print, with photograph) for identification.

If the photo on the original Aadhaar card is old or unclear, then other original photo identity proofs, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card, will be considered.

Candidates must also paste the latest coloured photograph on the designated place on the admit card.

This recruitment drive will fill 300 vacancies. Candidates can visit the commission's official website for more information.