New Delhi220C
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
    RRB NTPC Exam 2024 schedule not released yet, here's where to check when out - live updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 19, 2024 4:58 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam 2024 schedule has not been released yet. Check where to download exam notification when released.
    Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 so far. Once released, the UG, Graduate level posts examination schedule will be available for registered candidates on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. Through this recruitment drive, the RRBs will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    It may also be mentioned here that the registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, the application process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Apart from the exam dates, the official notification will also include details on city intimation slip date and admit card release date.

    Notably, the selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

    Meanwhile, the vacancy breakup can be checked here:

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Follow the blog for live updates on exam dates, and other details.

    About selection process

    The selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST).

    Details to expect in the official notification

    The official notification will likely include details on city intimation slip date and admit card release date.

    When did registration process begin?

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    For undergraduate-level posts, the application process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Know the number of vacancies

    The RRBs is aiming to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Where to check RRB NTPC Exam 2024 schedule when released

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 will be released on the official websites of RRBs.

