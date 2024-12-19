RRB NTPC Exam 2024 schedule not released yet, here's where to check when out - live updates here
Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 so far. Once released, the UG, Graduate level posts examination schedule will be available for registered candidates on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. Through this recruitment drive, the RRBs will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level....Read More
It may also be mentioned here that the registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.
Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, the application process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
Apart from the exam dates, the official notification will also include details on city intimation slip date and admit card release date.
Notably, the selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
Meanwhile, the vacancy breakup can be checked here:
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
About selection process
Details to expect in the official notification
When did registration process begin?
Know the number of vacancies
The RRBs is aiming to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
Where to check RRB NTPC Exam 2024 schedule when released
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 will be released on the official websites of RRBs.