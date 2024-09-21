RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5066 posts begin on September 23 at rrc-wr.com

Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 5066 posts in the organization. RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5066 posts begin on Sept 23(HT file)

The registration process opens on September 23 and will close on October 22, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or class 10 in the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board. The applications should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 22/10/2024. The Applicants whose SSC / ITI results are awaited as of the date of notification are not eligible to apply. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the merit list, which will be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both. The final selection of Applicants will be subject to verification of original testimonials and Medical Fitness Certificates.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-, which is nonrefundable. SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants are not required to pay a fee. The payment can be made using a Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc., by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRC, WR.