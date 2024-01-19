close_game
RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration reopens for 5934 posts, link here

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration reopens for 5934 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 06:51 PM IST

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023 registration reopens for 5934 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has reopened the registration process for RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023 on January 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Animal Attendant posts can do it through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration reopens for 5934 posts, link here (rsmssb.gov.in)
RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration reopens for 5934 posts, link here (rsmssb.gov.in)

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 5934 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who should have passed secondary or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board established by law in India can apply for the post. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once the registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
