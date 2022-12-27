RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam date announced, download admit card from Dec 30

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Common Eligibility Test Date. The RSMSSB CET examination will be conducted on January 7, 2023, and January 8, 2023. The Common Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The RSMSSB Common Eligibility Test admit cards will be released on December 30, 2022. The RSMSSB CET 2022 admit cards will be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB CET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on “Get Admit Card”link

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.