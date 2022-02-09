Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT and other posts
Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT and other posts

Sainik School to recruit candidates for PGT, TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Chandrapur on sainikschoolchandrapur.com.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sainik School Chandrapur has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Sainik School Chandrapur on sainikschoolchandrapur.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022. 

The school administration reserves the right to increase/  decrease /  cancel the vacancy due to administrative/  policy reasons. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • TGT Hindi: 1 Post
  • PGT English: 1 Post
  • PGT Physics: 1 Post
  • PGT Chemistry: 1 Post
  • PGT Mathematics: 1 Post
  • PGT Biology: 1 Post
  • PGT Computer Science: 1 Post
  • Lab Assistant Physics: 1 Post
  • Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 Post
  • Lab Assistant Biology: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate can also be checked on the official notification. 

Selection Process

Selection process will consist three steps i.e. Written Examination, Class Demonstration, and Interview. A candidate will be required to score minimum 33% make to qualify for the next step of the selection process. Date of 1st Phase Examination will be published in school website at least 15 days prior to the examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for (Gen/OBC) and 250 for (SC/ST) to be paid through online Payment through school website. 

Topics
sarkari naukri sainik school
