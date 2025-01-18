SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Extended registration window for 600 posts closes tomorrow at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India will close the SBI PO Recruitment 2024 extended registration window on January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Probationary Officer posts can check the direct link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organisation. SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window for 600 posts closes tomorrow(REUTERS)

Earlier, the last date to apply was January 16, 2025, which has been extended till tomorrow, January 19. The preliminary examination call letter will be available for download from third or fourth week of February 2025 and Phase 1 examination will be held from March 8 to March 15, 2025.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.04.2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2003 and not earlier than 02.04.1994 (both days inclusive).

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Current Openings and again a new page will open.

4. Click on SBI PO 2024 registration link and register yourself.

5. Once done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.