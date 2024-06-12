 SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts; check qualification, experience requirements - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts; check qualification, experience requirements

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2024 12:01 PM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Interested candidates who have the educational qualifications and experience required for the post can apply on sbi.co.in/web/careers

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) recently released several recruitment notifications for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO), one of which is for 150 'Trade Finance Officers, Middle Management Grade - Scale II'. Interested candidates who have the educational qualifications and experience required for the post can apply on the careers portal of the bank: sbi.co.in/web/careers. Check more details below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application underway for 150 Trade Finance Officer vacancies(HT File)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application underway for 150 Trade Finance Officer vacancies(HT File)

The application deadline is June 27.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The suggested places of posting are Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, the bank has clarified that places of posting are indicative only and the selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India.

Also read: IBPS RRB Clerk registrations underway at ibps.in, know about eligibility, application process and more

SBI SCO recruitment 2024: Eligibility

A. Education: Graduates (any discipline) from government-recognized universities and institutions with certificates in Forex by the IIBF can apply. Candidates with Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) certification or Certificate in Trade Finance or Certificate in International Banking will be preferred.

B. Experience: A minimum of two years experience (post-academic qualification) in Trade Finance Processing as an Executive in a supervisory role in any scheduled commercial bank.

C. Skills: Outstanding communication, presentation and processing skills.

SBI SCO recruitment 2024: Selection process

The selection process includes shortlisting candidates and interviews. The bank said that fulfilling the minimum qualifications and experience will not necessarily mean selection for the interview round. The bank will form a committee to decide the shortlisting parameters, and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates will be called for interviews.

The interview round will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank.

A merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview. The bank said if more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

To find more details about the recruitment process, click here.

To apply, click here.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts; check qualification, experience requirements
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On