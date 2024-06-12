SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts; check qualification, experience requirements

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) recently released several recruitment notifications for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO), one of which is for 150 'Trade Finance Officers, Middle Management Grade - Scale II'. Interested candidates who have the educational qualifications and experience required for the post can apply on the careers portal of the bank: sbi.co.in/web/careers. Check more details below. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Application underway for 150 Trade Finance Officer vacancies(HT File)

The application deadline is June 27.

The suggested places of posting are Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, the bank has clarified that places of posting are indicative only and the selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India.

SBI SCO recruitment 2024: Eligibility

A. Education: Graduates (any discipline) from government-recognized universities and institutions with certificates in Forex by the IIBF can apply. Candidates with Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) certification or Certificate in Trade Finance or Certificate in International Banking will be preferred.

B. Experience: A minimum of two years experience (post-academic qualification) in Trade Finance Processing as an Executive in a supervisory role in any scheduled commercial bank.

C. Skills: Outstanding communication, presentation and processing skills.

SBI SCO recruitment 2024: Selection process

The selection process includes shortlisting candidates and interviews. The bank said that fulfilling the minimum qualifications and experience will not necessarily mean selection for the interview round. The bank will form a committee to decide the shortlisting parameters, and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates will be called for interviews.

The interview round will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank.

A merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview. The bank said if more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

