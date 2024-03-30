 South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 733 posts - Hindustan Times
South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 733 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:32 PM IST

South East Central Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. Details here.

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts in the organization.

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 733 posts

The last date to apply is till April 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes that candidates should have passed 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent and must have passed ITI courses in relevant trades from a recognized institution. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation within 50% marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Selected candidates may be advice to bring medical certificate at the time of document verification.

Period of Apprentice

The selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. For more related details candidates can check the official website of South East Central Railway.

