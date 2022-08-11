Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CPO Recruitment: Notification out for 4300 SI posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs

SSC CPO Recruitment: Notification out for 4300 SI posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs

Published on Aug 11, 2022 10:27 AM IST
  • SSC CPO Recruitment: The application window for SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs will remain open till August 30 on ssc.nic.in.
SSC CPO Recruitment: Notification out for 4300 SI posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs(ssc.nic.in)
HT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination for recruitment to 4,300 sub-inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can go to ssc.nic.in and find more details.

The application window will remain open till August 30. The computer based exam will be held in November, 2022.

Number of vacancies:

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 3960

Age limit: The age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022 (i.e. candidates born not before January 2, 1997 and not after January 1, 2002). Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories.

Application fee: The application fee for these posts is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

For eligibility criteria and other information, read the notification here.

Topics
staff selection commission delhi police capf sarkari naukri + 2 more
