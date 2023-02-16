SSC MTS exam 2022 registration process to end tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for s for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 tomorrow February 17. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. However, the candidates can pay the online application fee and the last date and time for the generation of offline Challan are February 19.

The Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges will open on February 23 and the last date to make changes to the application is February 24.

SSC MTS exam 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10880 MTS vacancies and 529 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS exam 2023 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 for the post of MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply online link available at the top of the page.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link and a new page will open.

Login to the account or register online to apply.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.