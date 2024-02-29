Telangana DSC 2024: Fresh notification to fill 11k posts released

The Telangana government issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of individuals in teaching posts under various categories in DSC 2024. A total of 11062 posts are expected to be filled through the DSC 2024 in the state under various categories, which includes 5089 teacher posts which was announced earlier. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar) (Representative Image)

In the fresh notification, the Telangana government intends to fill 4957 direct recruitment teacher posts under various categories, 796 special education teachers in the Primary Level and 220 special education teachers in the Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the state. This totals 11062 Direct Recruitment posts for DSC-2024.

The state government has informed that the candidates who have responded to the earlier notification need not apply again as their applications will be carried forward in the fresh notification.

Fee Details:

The fee to be paid towards application processing and written test is Rs.1000/- per post.

Candidates intending to appear for multiple posts need to pay the fee of Rs.1000/- separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the post applying for, informed the official notification.

