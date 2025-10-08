Telangana Police Recruitment Board, TLSPRB has started the registration process for Drivers and Shramik posts on October 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check and find the direct link through the official website of TLSPRB at tgprb.in. TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1743 Drivers & Shramik posts at tgprb.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply is October 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1743 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 1000 posts

2. Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 743 posts

Eligibility Criteria Drivers: Must have attained the age of 22 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years as on 1st July, 2025. : Must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2025.

Shramiks: Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on 1st July, 2025. Must have passed ITI in Mechanic (Diesel / Motor Vehicle) or Sheet Metal / MVBB or Fitter or Auto Electrician / Electrician or Painter or Welder or Cutting and Sewing / Upholster or Millwright Mechanic or Centre of Excellence equivalent in respective trade as on 1st July 2025.