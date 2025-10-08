Edit Profile
    TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1743 Drivers & Shramik posts at tgprb.in, direct link here

    TLSPRB has started the registration process for Drivers and Shramik posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Updated on: Oct 8, 2025 10:50 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Telangana Police Recruitment Board, TLSPRB has started the registration process for Drivers and Shramik posts on October 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check and find the direct link through the official website of TLSPRB at tgprb.in.

    TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1743 Drivers & Shramik posts at tgprb.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)
    TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1743 Drivers & Shramik posts at tgprb.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

    The last date to apply is October 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1743 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Vacancy Details

    1. Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 1000 posts

    2. Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation: 743 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Drivers: Must have attained the age of 22 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years as on 1st July, 2025. : Must have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 1st July 2025.

    Shramiks: Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on 1st July, 2025. Must have passed ITI in Mechanic (Diesel / Motor Vehicle) or Sheet Metal / MVBB or Fitter or Auto Electrician / Electrician or Painter or Welder or Cutting and Sewing / Upholster or Millwright Mechanic or Centre of Excellence equivalent in respective trade as on 1st July 2025.

    Application Fee

    The application fee for all other categories is 600/- for Driver posts and 400/- for Shramik posts and the application fee for SC, ST local candidates of telangana is 300/- for Driver posts and 200/- for Shramik posts. The fee can be paid by using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or any other mode to be made available on the TSLPRB Website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSLPRB.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

