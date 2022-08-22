Home / Education / Employment News / TN TRB Recruitment 2022: 155 lecturer posts notified, details here

TN TRB has notified vacancies for 155 Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, and Junior Lecturers.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has notified vacancies for 155 Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, and Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the year – 2022. The TN TRB application commencement date has not been released.

The maximum age of the candidates should be 57 years as on July 31, 2022.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies of which 24 vacancies are for the post of Senior Lecturers, 82 vacancies are for the post of Lecturers, and 49 vacancies are for the post of Junior Lecturers.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022 examination fee: The examination fee is 500 for OC/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC candidates and for SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates the application fee is 250.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

