The online application process for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) vacancies in Tamil Nadu will close tomorrow, March 15, at 5 pm. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the 1,768 vacancies under the TN TRB SGT Recruitment 2024 on the official website of the board, trb.tn.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1,768 SGT posts ends tomorrow

Candidates have to first verify their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) number and then proceed to apply for the recruitment process. The direct link has been given below:

Direct link to apply for TN TRB SGT recruitment 2024

This recruitment drive is under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service, and it is being held for a total of of 1,768 vacancies. Of these vacancies, 1,729 are current and 39 are backlogs.

The written examination is tentatively scheduled for June 23.

Candidates will be shortlisted through a two-part recruitment process. The first part is a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (objective Type, OMR-based), and the second part is on the main subject (objective type).

In part A of the recruitment examination, there will be 30 questions, and candidates have to answer the part in 30 minutes. The total marks in the part A examination is 50 and the cut-off score is 20 marks or 40 per cent.

The second part of the examination will have 150 questions and candidates have to attempt it in three hours. The maximum mark in this section is 150. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to score at least 40 per cent or 60 marks to qualify. BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA and ST candidates must score at least 45 marks (30 per cent) to qualify.

The age limit pf candidates belonging to the General category is 53 years as on the first day of July of the recruitment year (2024).

The application fee is Rs.600 for all the candidates, except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons. For those candidates, the fee is ₹300.