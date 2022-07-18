TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 posts of assistant director, here's how

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Assistant Director for women candidates only. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The last to apply for the vacancies is August 16, 2022.

The correction window will open on August 21, 2022 and close on August 23, 2022.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2022 in two sessions in Computer based (CBT) mode.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 posts in the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment included in Tamil Nadu General Service.

The age limit is 32 years for unreserved category. However, there is no age limit for SC/ST/MBCs/OBCMs/Backwash classes (Muslims)/ Destitute widows. Upper age limit is relaxed for ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disability.

As far as the educational qualification is concerned, a candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science.

The applicants from general category are required to pay the registration fee of ₹150 and the examination fee of ₹200. However, there are concessions available for some categories including three free changes and full exemption.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online”

Key in your details and Login

Fill in the application form for the post of assistant director

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit

For direct link, click here.

