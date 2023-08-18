TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,359 posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, notification here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board begins the application process for 3359 constables, Jail Warden and Fireman posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,359 posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3359 positions, of which 2576 are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates applying for the positions must be between the ages of 18 and 26 as of July 1, 2023. Candidates from the reserved groups are given exceptions to the upper age restriction.

TNUSRB recruitment 2023 application fee: The applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹250.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the online application link for the constable posts

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

