UIIC AO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 posts at uiic.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 15, 2024 08:10 PM IST

UIIC will recruit candidates for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at uiic.co.in.

United India Insurance Company, UIIC has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins on October 15 and will end on November 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Specialists: 100 posts
  • Generalists: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

A candidate must be of the minimum age of 21 years and the maximum age of 30 years as on 30.09.2024. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.10.1994 and not later than 30.09.2003 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection for all disciplines will be made based on overall performance in the Online Examination and Interviews. The online test will comprise 200 questions, and the maximum mark is 250. The descriptive test, which is 30 minutes in duration and with 30 marks, will be a test of English language (Letter Writing-10 marks & Essay-20 marks). The descriptive test will be in English and will be conducted online.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1000/- + GST as applicable for all applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES and 250/- +GST as applicable for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES. The application fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.

Direct link to apply here

