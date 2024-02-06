UKPSC released admit card for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations, check details here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations to be held on February 21 and 22, 2024. UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023: Admit cards for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations released on official website.

In a notification, the UKPSC has asked all candidates to download their respective admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in. The notification added that no separate admit cards will be sent to candidates by post.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: 31 students miss MP board 10th exam in Dhar due to non-availability of admit cards

Notably, the examination is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 vacancies of veterinary officers.

(For more information, visit the official website)