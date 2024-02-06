 UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023: Amit card released on official website, check here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / UKPSC released admit card for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations, check details here

UKPSC released admit card for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations, check details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 06, 2024 01:54 PM IST

The admit card for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations has been released on the official website. The exam will be held on Feb 21 & 22.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations to be held on February 21 and 22, 2024.

UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023: Admit cards for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations released on official website.
UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023: Admit cards for Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023 examinations released on official website.

In a notification, the UKPSC has asked all candidates to download their respective admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in. The notification added that no separate admit cards will be sent to candidates by post.

Notably, the examination is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 vacancies of veterinary officers.

