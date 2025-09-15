UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 128 posts, apply from September 17; eligibility & more

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the official notification for the recruitment of 128 posts of Assistant Teacher LT (Special Education Teacher). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website of the commission at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application process for recruitment of 128 posts of Assistant Teachers will begin from September 17, 2025.

As per the notification, the application process will start from September 17, 2025, and close on October 7, 2025.

The window for making corrections in online application forms will be available from October 10 to 12, 2025.

And, the recruitment examination will be tentatively conducted on January 18, 2025.

Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being carried out for the following divisions:

Assistant Teacher LT (Special Education Teacher) - Garhwal division - 74 vacancies Assistant Teacher LT (Special Education Teacher) - Kumaon division - 54 vacancies

Scale of pay

The pay scale for the post will be between Rs.44,900 and Rs.1,42,400 (Level-07)

Age requirement

Candidates should be between 21 years to 42 years of age as on July 1, 2025.

Educational Qualifications

(a) Essential Qualification:- Candidates should hold a B.Ed degree from a legally recognised university or institution, approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India with a valid RCI CRR number.

(b) They must have six months diploma/training in Cross Disability area in Inclusive Education, recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education or Rehabilitation Council of India.

(c) It is mandatory for candidates to pass UTET-2/CTET-2 examination for appointment/selection to the post of special education teacher.

Application fee:

The category-wise application fees are as follows:

Unreserved and OBC: ₹ 300 SC/ST and EWS: ₹ 150 Persons with disabilities: ₹ 150

Selection process

Candidates will need to attempt an objective type examination in offline or online mode. The commission will release admit card for the exam only on its official website.

The exam will be conducted for two hours and the total marks will be 100.

Unreserved (General) and OBT category candidates should score minimum 45 per cent in the exam, and SC/ST/EWS must score minimum 35 per cent.

It is necessary for candidates to provide the correct E-Mail ID and mobile number while applying as all important information will be shared by the commission through email or mobile number of candidates.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher LT recruitment 2025.

3. Enter your details to register yourself.

4. After registration is done, fill the application form and upload documents if required.

5. Make payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.