UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 416 VDO & other posts at sssc.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has invited applications for Group C posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Village Development Officer and other posts can do it through the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 416 VDO & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 416 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on April 15 and will close on May 15, 2025. The correction window will open on May 18 and will close on May 20, 2025. The written examination will be held on July 27, 2025.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Review Officer: 3 posts

2. Personal Assistant: 3 posts

3. Assistant Superintendent: 5 posts

4. Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari): 119 posts

5. Revenue Sub Inspector (Lekhpal): 61 posts

6. Village Development Officer: 205 posts

7. Gram Panchayat Development Officer: 16 posts

8. Receptionist: 3 posts

9. Assistant Receptionist: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹300/—for Uttarakhand's unreserved/ OBC category and ₹150/—for SC, ST, EWS, and DIVYANG category. The fee should be paid online.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts mentioned above, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link for UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once your registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKSSSC.