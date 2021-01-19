UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.

The chief minister will also interact with the newly appointed staff via online medium. Candidates will be issued online appointment letters/posting orders containing photographs through the website developed in technical collaboration with NIC, an official said.

According to Vinay Kumar Pandey, director of secondary education, 114 female and 24 male candidates have been selected for the post of assistant teacher of arts in government schools. Apart from this, 298 candidates, 189 women and 109 men have been chosen as lecturers.

Under the ongoing Mission Rozgar Scheme, chief minister will give away appointment letters to select few from his official residence at a function while others will receive the same at different districts. He will interact with 5 newly appointed lecturers and later address them as well.

Director Secondary Education, Vinay Pandey said the newly-appointed teachers will be given facility to select the options of schools in the order of online preference as per their wish. Online appointment letters will be issued to selected teachers based on their choice of order of preference.

In the recruitment process, the first preference is being given to the selected candidates in the handicapped category from Public Service Commission from which they will get appointment in the highest priority schools.

In the past, the chief minister had distributed online appointment letters on December 5, 2020 to 36,950 assistant teachers of council government schools. Earlier on August 16, a total of 31,227 assistant school teachers were distributed appointment letters.