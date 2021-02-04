The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Department of Energy has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineers (trainee) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies, out of which, 10 vacancies are for unreserved category, 2 for EWS, 5 for OBC, and 4 for SC category.

The corporation will conduct the UPPCL JE recruitment examination in the fourth week of March 2021. However, the examination date is tentative in nature and may vary.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category along with those who are not the domicile of UP (any category) will have to pay the application fee of ₹1000. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is ₹700.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.