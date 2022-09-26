Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for the Technician vacancies from Sept 27

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for the Technician vacancies from Sept 27

employment news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 03:26 PM IST

UPPCL will commence the application process for post of Technician (Electrical) on September 27.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited will begin the application process for the post of Technician (Electrical) on September 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upenergy.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is October 19.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 357 vacancies of Technician (Electrical).

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1 2022.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 826 for SC/ST category candidate and for other candidates the application fee is 1180.

Notification here

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form, submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

