UPPRPB: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts of Workshop Hand, Head operator and Assistant Operator begins today

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will be conducting the recruitment examination for various posts to fill a total of 2430 vacancies of Workshop Hand, Head operator, and Assistant Operator in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre 2022 from today. Recruitment examination for various posts to fill a total of 2430 vacancies of Workshop Hand, Head operator, and Assistant Operator begins today.

The Board has also released admit cards for the exams. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the portal and using their credentials by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Notably, the recruitment examination is slated to be conducted from today to February 8 in three phases. While the Workshop Hand exam will be held on January 29 and 30, the Head Operator / Head Operator (Mechanic) exam will be held on January 30 and 31. Likewise, the Assistant Operator exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 8.