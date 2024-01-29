 UP Police Radio Cadre 2022: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts begin today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPPRPB: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts of Workshop Hand, Head operator and Assistant Operator begins today

UPPRPB: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts of Workshop Hand, Head operator and Assistant Operator begins today

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The UPPRPB has also released the admit cards for the exams and Registered candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the portal.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will be conducting the recruitment examination for various posts to fill a total of 2430 vacancies of Workshop Hand, Head operator, and Assistant Operator in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre 2022 from today.

Recruitment examination for various posts to fill a total of 2430 vacancies of Workshop Hand, Head operator, and Assistant Operator begins today.
Recruitment examination for various posts to fill a total of 2430 vacancies of Workshop Hand, Head operator, and Assistant Operator begins today.

The Board has also released admit cards for the exams. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the portal and using their credentials by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 today; check time, where to watch

Notably, the recruitment examination is slated to be conducted from today to February 8 in three phases. While the Workshop Hand exam will be held on January 29 and 30, the Head Operator / Head Operator (Mechanic) exam will be held on January 30 and 31. Likewise, the Assistant Operator exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 8.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On