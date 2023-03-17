Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC EPFO recruitment registration ends today, apply for 577posts on upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2023 today, March 17. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

This UPSC EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer vacancies. The commission had earlier asked interested candidates to submit forms in advance and not to wait till the deadline in order to avoid last-minute rush.

Of the total vacancies announced, 418 are for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and the other 159 vacancies are for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post.

Selection of candidates will be done through pen and paper test and interviews. For both posts, UPSC will hold separate exams and dates will be announced later on the commission's website. Syllabus and scheme of the examination are mentioned in the exam notification.

To check eligibility, age limit and other relevant details, candidates can check the detailed notice on the UPSC website.

