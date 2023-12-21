UPSC NDA NA I Examinations 2024: Planning to fill the application forms? Find out the set of instructions required

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations, 2024. The registration began on Wednesday and will continue till January 9, 2024, 6: 00 PM. The Commission, through an official notification, has asked candidates to carefully review factors like eligibility criteria, selection process, instructions, and more before filling up the application forms. The UPSC has prepared a list of special instructions for candidates applying for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations, 2024.(File Photo / HT)

Notably, the UPSC will be conducting an examination on 21st April 2024 for admission to the 400 vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025. The e-Admit Card will also be made available on the UPSC website for download by candidates.

Now, we have already seen in our previous articles about the eligibility criteria and selection process for the examinations. In this article, we will look at a set of special instructions that the commission has designed for candidates who will be registering for the examinations. It is expected of all candidates to adhere to all the instructions mentioned below.

First, we will look at the application filling process:

To apply, candidates must visit the official website of the UPSC and required to complete the Online Application form containing two stages - Part I and Part II.

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 100 either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

Candidates must have details of one photo ID like Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form and also uploaded with the Online Application Form. The photo ID will have to be carried while appearing for examination/SSB.

A candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB in size.

Candidates must keep photo ID in a PDF format the size of which should not exceed 300 KB.

Valid and active e-mail IDs must be provided as the commission may use electronic modes of communication while contacting candidates at different stages of the examination process.

The commission has advised candidates to apply online well in time without waiting for the last date for submission of online application.

Once the application is submitted, candidates are required to follow certain instructions. Some of these are:

Articles permitted and restricted: Candidates have been permitted to carry clean lip board or hardboard, and a good quality Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet. Valuable items, mobile phones, Smartwatches, books, bags, notes, loose sheets, calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments, Log Tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, Test Booklets, and rough sheets of earlier session(s) are not to be brought inside the examination hall.

Items banned: The commission has strictly banned the possession of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers, other communication devices, and incriminating material (notes on the e-admit card, papers, eraser, etc.) inside the examination center premises.

Strong action against unfair means: The use of unfair means such as copying from other candidates or permitting others to copy from them has been strictly banned. Anyone found guilty would be liable to strict action.

Negative marking for wrong answers: Another instruction to keep in mind is that there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type of question papers.

Answer sheet particulars: Candidates should not write their names or anything other than the specific items of information asked for, on the answer sheet/test booklet/sheet for rough work. Besides, answer sheets should not be mutilated or damaged. Candidates are asked not to write anything on the reverse of the answer sheet. Furthermore, only ball black pen should be used to fill up the answer sheet as it will be evaluated on computerised machines.

Conduct of candidates: The commission in its notification has asked candidates not to misbehave in any manner in the Examination Hall or harass the staff employed by the Commission for the conduct of the examination as such misconduct will be severely penalized.

