UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here

UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023 08:04 PM IST

Candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Village Development Officer (VDO) or Gram Vikas Adhikari re-examination on June 19. Candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC VDO admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The VDO recruitment re-examination will take place on June 26 and 27, from 10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, respectively.

Direct link to download admit card for VDO re-exam

UPSSSC VDO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for VDO

Key in your registration number, date of birth and other details

UPSSSC VDO re-exam admit card will appear on the screen

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
