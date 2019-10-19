EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card for phase II Exam 2019 released

education

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:08 IST

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit card for the phase II or main exam for recruitment of assistant section officer. Candidates can download the EPFO Phase II admit card online at epfinidia.gov.in. Phase II exam will be conducted on November 7, 2019.

The link to download admit card will be active from October 18 to November 7.

EPFO has already declared phase -1 result earlier. Phase-1 recruitment examination was conducted on July 31, 2019, to fill 280 vacancies of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer). A total of 3049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Phase-II (Main) written examination scheduled to be held on November 7, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download EPFO admit card

EPFO Assistant Mains Exam will consist of 2 parts. Part 1 will be objective in nature carrying questions from reasoning, general economy, financial awareness, English and Quantitative Aptitude while part 2 will be descriptive paper.

The exam will be of 2 hours 45 minutes carrying 153 questions and 230 marks.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 10:44 IST