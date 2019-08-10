EPFO SSA admit card 2019 released, prelims exam on August 31. Direct link to download here

education

Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit card for its preliminary exam for the recruitment of Social Security Assistant (SSA) on its official website epfindia.gov.in. Candidates can download their e- call letter for EPFO SSA recruitment exam online.

EPFO has released the admit card much before than the scheduled date. According to the official notification for EPFO SSA Recruitment, the tentative date for the release of its admit card is August 21 to September 1 but it is released around 11 days before the scheduled date.

The EPFO SSA preliminary exam will be conducted on August 31 and September 1.With this recruitment exam, EPFO will hire a total of 2189 assistants.

How to download EPFO SSA prelims exam admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads EPFO SSA Prelims exam 2019 admit card.

Key in the required details and click on the submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

Here’s the direct link to download EPFO SSA Admit Card

Check EPFO SSA Exam pattern, syllabus, dates and other details in the official notification here

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 13:15 IST