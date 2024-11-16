All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release AIIMS INICET January Result 2024 in due course of time. When released, candidates who have appeared for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET January Result 2024 awaited: How, where to check INI CET PG results

The AIIMS INICET examination was held on November 10, 2024. INI CET 2025 was held for a total of 3 hours, and the question paper had 200 questions. The exam duration was 3 hours. For each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark, and for each incorrect answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2024: How, where to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The percentile scores in INI-CET will be used to determine eligibility for admission for postgraduate seats in all participating INIs. The minimum percentile cut-off required for applicants will be as follows: (i) For seats under Unreserved (UR) [including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)], EWS, Sponsored & Foreign Nationals will be 50th percentile. (ii) For OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only) seats will be 45th percentile.

The seat allocation for the available postgraduate seats in participating INIs shall be done online only. The seat allocation shall be conducted for at least Two (2) Rounds followed by Open Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.