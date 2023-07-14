Anna University UG Result 2023 April/May exam out at coe1.annauniv.edu, get link

Anna University released Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/May 2023 examination on July 14. Candidates who took the Anna University April/ May 2023 Examinations for UG final year can check their results at the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu. Anna University UG Result 2023 April/May exam out at coe1.annauniv.edu

Candidates who want to apply for revaluation should first get a photocopy of their answer script by paying ₹300 per script on or before July 19, 2023. The Principals have to register for the same through the website by July 19, 2023. The website will be closed down at 5:00 PM on July 19, 2023.

Anna University April/May UG Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Key in your login details

Click on Anna University UG Result 2023 link available on the page.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.