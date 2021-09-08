AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card out: Know how to check
- AP EAMCET 2021 results and rank cards have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August, can check their result and download their rank card from the official website.
AP EAMCET 2021 results and rank cards have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in August, can check their result and download their rank card from the official website.
80.62% of the total 1.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam have qualified.
AP EAMCET 2021 result live updates
AP EAMCET 2021 result, rank card: Know how to check
- Go to the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/EapcetHomePages/Home.aspx
- Click on result and rank card
- Or else directly go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetRankCard.aspx for rank card
- and go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetResult.aspx for result
- enter registration number and the hall ticket number
- submit the details
- get the AP EAMCET result, rank card
The result of AP EAMCET was declared in 14 days. Around 1000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 Chief Superintendents per session were drafted for AP EAPCET-2021, in addition, officials from District Administration District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, APEPDCL, APSRTC, DMHOs and Educational Institutions made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination.