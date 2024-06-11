AP EAMCET result 2024 announced, here's direct link for Rank Cards of Andhra Pradesh EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the result of the Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2024. The result of the entrance test can be checked on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/. The direct link, how to check and other details are mentioned here. AP EAMCET result 2024 live updates AP EAMCET result announced, direct link to check APSCHE EAPCET rank card(HT file)

The AP EAMCET exam took place from May 16 to 23. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23 and the Agriculture, Pharmacy stream exam was conducted on May 16 and 17.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET rank cards

To check AP EAMCET result online, candidates need to use their registration numbers, hall ticket or admit card numbers and dates of birth. These are the steps they must follow:

AP EAMCET/EAPCET result: How to download rank cards

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Open the AP EAPCET exam page.

Click on the rank card download link.

Provide your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the details and view your result cum rank card on the next page.

Along with AP EAMCET results, the council also announced the names of toppers of both streams and other details.

Next, selected candidates must apply for the online common counselling process for admission to the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses offered by the participating institutions.

The detailed notification on AP EAPCET counselling will be shared with candidates soon. Keep visiting the exam website for further details.