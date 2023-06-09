Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will declare AP ICET 2023 Result in due course of time. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test results can be checked by candidates on the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ICET 2023 Result: How to download scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The examination was conducted on May 24, 2023. The preliminary answer key was released on May 26 and the last date to raise objections was till May 26, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Result: How to check scores

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ICET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who have secured 25% marks in AP ICET-2023 (50 out of 200) shall be assigned rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET. Ranks obtained in AP ICET-2023 are valid only for 2023-24 academic year admissions into the various universities constituent and affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE.