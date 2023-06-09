Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ICET 2023 Result: How to download scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2023 Result: How to download scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 12:16 PM IST

AP ICET 2023 Result will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the results through the steps given below.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will declare AP ICET 2023 Result in due course of time. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test results can be checked by candidates on the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2023 Result: How to download scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ICET 2023 Result: How to download scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The examination was conducted on May 24, 2023. The preliminary answer key was released on May 26 and the last date to raise objections was till May 26, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Result: How to check scores

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ICET 2023 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who have secured 25% marks in AP ICET-2023 (50 out of 200) shall be assigned rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET. Ranks obtained in AP ICET-2023 are valid only for 2023-24 academic year admissions into the various universities constituent and affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out