AP NMMS results 2023: Check list of qualified candidates at bse.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Candidates can check their results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Andhra Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their UDISE Code or Roll Number.

A total of 158 candidates have been selected for the scholarship. The AP NMMS 2023 examination was held on February 5, 2023.

Direct link to check AP NMMS 2023 selected candidates

Direct link to check AP NMMS -2023 result

AP NMSS 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on NMMS and then click on the “NMMS - 2023 results” link

Key in your UDISE code or roll number

AP NMMS Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Topics
scholarship scholarship scheme andhra pradesh + 1 more
scholarship scholarship scheme andhra pradesh
